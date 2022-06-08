Health Minister Harish gets bitter dose from junior docs over supply of medicines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the action taken by Health Minister T Harish Rao against a PG student in the Government Maternity Hospital in Koti, members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) on Tuesday asked why the government was not taking action against private medical shops in the premises of State-run hospitals.

“Non-availability of drugs is beyond the control of junior doctors. However, blaming a junior doctor is highly condemnable,” T-JUDA general secretary Vanya Jasmine said. She added that the Health Minister should have ordered an inquiry before taking action.

T-JUDA said doctors don’t prescribe the medicines from private drug stores for their personal benefits. “We, as doctors, are responsible only for providing treatment. Stock of medicines is the responsibility of the RMOs and superintendents,” said Dr Pratibha Lakshmi, assistant professor at the OGH.