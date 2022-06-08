Minors in Telangana recorded act on their phones

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged videos related to the incident which had been widely circulated on social media platforms, were leaked by the boys who molested the victim in the Mercedes, on the way to Concu bakery from the pub. Though the boys are all close friends, they had issues among them about who was more influential. When they started molesting her taking turns, even as the vehicle was in motion, others recorded the act on their mobiles. “They were planning to keep the videos and use them against each other,” said CV Anand.

Charges the accused face

Saduddin Malik and 4 minors: Sections 376(D), 323 of IPC, 5(G) read with Section 6 of POCSO Act, 366, 366A & 67 of the IT act.

Punishment if found guilty: Death penalty, imprisonment for life till death, imprisonment for not less than 20 years

MLA’s son: Sections 354, 323 of IPC 9(G) read with Section 10 of POCSO Act

Punishment if found guilty: Up to seven years of imprisonment