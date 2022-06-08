Nalgonda MP urges KCR to set deadline on process of filling up vacant posts 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao set a deadline for the government to complete the process of filling up all vacant posts in the State. He also demanded the State government announce the ‘Unemployment Allowance’ of `3,016 per month with arrears to all verified applicants as promised. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of his Rythu Bharosa Yatra in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency being held to highlight the Warangal Declaration, Uttam accused the TRS government of deliberately slowing down the re-cruitment process due to paucity of funds.

“Although the Chief Minister had announced that notifications to fill these vacancies will be issued immediately, his promise has not been honoured. In the last 90 days, notifications have been issued to fill only one-third of identified vacancies,” Uttam said.

Stating that the unemployment rate among educated youth was at its peak, the Congress MP said that the caste-wise break-up of applications shows that unemployment was way too high among BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities. “Of over 12.6 lakh candidates who had applied for police jobs, nearly 53 per cent are BCs, 22 per cent are SCs and 19 per cent are STs,” Uttam pointed out.

