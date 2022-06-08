Telangana: Cases on BJP MLAs for rape video, hate speech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have registered cases against BJP MLAs M Raghunandan Rao and T Raja Singh at Abids and Kanchanbagh police stations respectively, on different charges. A case was registered at Ab-ids police station against Raghunandan Rao for releasing videos related to the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl on a complaint by city-based advocate Komireddy Karan.

Komireddy had sent his co-mplaint to the police through registered post following which the police sought legal opinion and registered a case against the Dubbaka MLA. In his complaint, Komireddy stated that by releasing the videos, Raghunandan Rao had revealed the identity of the victim, which is in violation of the guidelines.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against Raja Singh at the Kanchanbagh police station on charges of making derogatory comments against a religious place belonging to a particular community during a meeting in the past. Ali, a re-sident of Kanchanbagh, lodged a complaint after coming across the videos recently. Police are collecting evidence on the allegations made against both the MLAs. Investigation will proceed accordingly, police said.