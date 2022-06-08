STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court directs NMC to respond to MIMS’ plea

Published: 08th June 2022 04:38 AM

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Tuesday ordered the National Medical Commission (NMC) to respond to Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences  (MIMS), Vikarabad’s plea contesting the commission’s decision to cancel all of the MBBS and PG admissions made to the college for this year. The NMC conducted a surprise check and cancelled 150 MBBS and 39 PG admissions on the grounds that the college lacked the necessary facilities.

The college chose to appeal to the NMC’s committee and also filed a writ appeal in the Supreme Court, contesting the ‘unilateral cancellations.’ Senior attorney D Prakash Reddy, representing the college, stated that the cancellation was imposed by the NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB). He explained that this organisation can only recommend that the permit be revoked and that it cannot immediately impose cancellations.

According to NMC lawyer Gorantla Sriranga Pujitha, this college severely lacks facilities essential for a medical school. She stated that it has been five years since this college began operations and that the same flaws have persisted. The bench directed her to get directions from the NMC on the issue and adjourned the case till Wednesday. 

