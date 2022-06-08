Telangana nods to fill 1,433 posts in PR department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Finance department on Tuesday accorded permission to fill up 1,433 posts in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department. The posts included assistant engineers, technical officers in urban local bodies, assistant section officers and others. All these posts will be filled through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). With this, the Finance department has accorded permission to fill 35,220 posts so far. The State government has decided to fill up 80,039 posts in various departments, of which, clearance has so far been given to fill 35,220 posts. Besides, another 11,103 contract employees will be regularised.

vacant posts

CE, Rural Water Supply: 420

ENC, Panchayat Raj : 350

Panchayat Raj, HoD: 3

TSIPARD: 2

State Election Commission: 3

HoD, Municipal Administration: 196

Public Health: 236

Town and Country Planning: 223

Total 1,433

