STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana nods to fill 1,433 posts in PR department

The Finance department on Tuesday accorded permission to fill up 1,433 posts in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department. 

Published: 08th June 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Finance department on Tuesday accorded permission to fill up 1,433 posts in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department.  The posts included assistant engineers, technical officers in urban local bodies, assistant section officers and others. All these posts will be filled through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). With this, the Finance department has accorded permission to fill 35,220 posts so far. The State government has decided to fill up 80,039 posts in various departments, of which, clearance has so far been given to fill 35,220 posts. Besides, another 11,103 contract employees will be regularised. 

vacant posts 
CE, Rural Water Supply: 420
ENC, Panchayat Raj : 350
Panchayat Raj, HoD: 3
TSIPARD: 2
State Election Commission: 3
HoD, Municipal Administration: 196
Public Health: 236
Town and Country Planning: 223
Total 1,433
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp