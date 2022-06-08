Telangana state bans government doctors from private practice   

Renuka kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amending the Telangana Medical Education Service Rules, the State government on Tuesday banned government doctors from doing private practice. The ban, however, will be applicable only to those doctors who will be recruited shortly and not for those who are already in the government service. “Henceforth, there shall be a total ban on private practice for directly recruited doctors/positions filled by transfer from non-teaching side, who are recruited after the issue of this notification,” an order issued by Health Secretary S A M Rizvi said. The State government has decided to fill up around 10,028 posts in the Health Department, starting with 1,326 MBBS doctors.

Will ban on pvt practice hit docs recruitment?

Reacting to the news, Dr Vanya Jasmine, T-JUDA general secretary, said: “We definitely condemn the doctors who are practising outside during their duty hours.” “However, doctors who are practising privately out of their own interest should be allowed to do so after their official hours are completed,” she said.

Dr Vanya Jasmine said: “The decision will lead to an extra financial burden on the govt as it has to provide non-practising allowances to these doctors now.” The govt also announced the rules & regulations with respect to weightage of marks. Allotting more points for serving in tribal areas, it made six months of such service mandatory to get the points. Though both Dr Jasmine and Dr Rajiv are planning to apply for the government posts, it remains to be seen if the government’s latest decision will have any impact on the doctors recruitment drive.

