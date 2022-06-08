STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
You can win! PM Modi coaches 48 BJP Corporators with eye on Telangana state

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with 48 BJP Corporators, party presidents of six districts in and around the State’s capital and the party’s central and State leaders at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday evening was a clear indication of the PM taking the reins of the party’s affairs into his own hands, to ensure BJP comes to power in the next Assembly elections.

There are 24 Assembly constituencies in and around Hyderabad extending to Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts, which be crucial for the saffron party in the coming elections. In this context, the interaction sets the tone for the party’s national executive meetings in Hyderabad, as the Prime Minister’s own ‘Mission Telangana’. During the hour-and-a-half time Modi spent with the party leaders including the corporators, he posed for group photos and held a casual interaction. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Kishan Reddy & BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay with the party’s GHMC corporators in New Delhi on Tuesday

‘Keep up the pace’
Appreciating the hard work the corporators must have put in to get elected to GHMC a year ago, he told them to keep up the pace to develop their divisions and to strengthen the party in the twin cities. According to former MLA and BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar, the meeting was more like a training session for Corporators.  

You will be under lens: PM to corporators

Modi told the corporators that people would constantly be watching them. He asked them to meet a cross-section of people in their divisions, to propagate the programmes and activities of the government. Modi expressed happiness over a good number of woman corporators in the delegation.

Meanwhile, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted: “To further strengthen BJP in Hyderabad, a meeting was held with GHMC corporators today in New Delhi. National General Secretary (Org), respected Shri @blsanthosh  ji guided the corporators who were delighted to interact with the leadership.”

