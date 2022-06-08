STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth in Telangana held for molesting friend in movie theatre

The incident came to light after the girl reported the matter to the management of the hostel she stays in.

Published: 08th June 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 05:49 AM

woman, assault, attack

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Cyberabad police on Tuesday apprehended a 17-year-old youth on charges of sexually assaulting his minor friend in a movie theatre at Rajendranagar.  The victim and accused are studying in the same college in the city and were friends, police said. In April, 2022, the youth took the girl to a movie theatre in a mall in Rajendranagar area where he sexually assaulted her. 

The incident came to light after the girl reported the matter to the management of the hostel she stays in. The hostel authorities lodged a complaint with the police. Police registered a case under POCSO Act and started investigation. The girl’s statement was recorded and she has been sent for medical examination.

