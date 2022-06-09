Attack pubs open after permitted time: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday gave a call to NSUI and Youth Congress activists to “launch attacks” on pubs that run beyond the permitted time. He justified his remarks by saying that there was no other alternative to draw the attention of the government and to protect Hyderabad city.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Revanth Reddy said that TRS and AIMIM are partners in elections, electoral power, rapes and murders. “Why is it that Asaduddin Owaisi, who responds on national and international affairs, has not responded to gang rape of a minor girl in which the son of an AIMIM MLA is involved?” the TPCC chief asked.

He also found fault with Chi-ef Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not reviewing the law and order situation in the State after five rape cases of minor girls were reported in the city. “KCR has been turning the “universal city” into a crime city. After the TRS came to power, usage of ganja and drugs has increased. Also, the government permitted around 150 pubs and increased the number of liquor shops, playing with the weakness of the public,” Revanth alleged.

Questioning the Hyderabad police, he sought to know whether the investigation officers had served notices under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicle Act to the owners of the Mercedes Benz and Innova for giving the cars to minors. “The police should have booked criminal cases against the vehicle owners,” he said. Slamming the Hyderabad Police Commissioner over the investigation procedure, Revanth said that the city police chief has revealed information till 7:53 pm on May 28. “But the entire sordid affair occurred after 7:53 pm on May 28,” he said.

Levelling serious allegations against IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Revanth said that the bureaucrat, who is also a member of the Board of Directors of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), has permitted pubs near RGIA, which are now turned out to be not less than “brothel houses”. He demanded revocation of permission to pubs in the vicinity of RGIA.