Ex-IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar likely to head BSP’s Telangana unit

Moreover, Praveen Kumar has built up a strong social support for him as well as the party in the form of Swaeroes. 

Published: 09th June 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former IPS officer and BSP convener RS Praveen Kumar is likely to be appointed as party’s state president; an announcement is expected  in less than a week. According to sources, the BSP’s national leadership is of the opinion that giving the state president post to a renowned leader, who has the potential to drive the party into electoral victory.

