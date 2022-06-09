Ex-IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar likely to head BSP’s Telangana unit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former IPS officer and BSP convener RS Praveen Kumar is likely to be appointed as party’s state president; an announcement is expected in less than a week. According to sources, the BSP’s national leadership is of the opinion that giving the state president post to a renowned leader, who has the potential to drive the party into electoral victory.

The spotlight has stopped on Kumar who is currently conducting the ‘Bahujana Rajyadhikara Yatra’. Moreover, Praveen Kumar has built up a strong social support for him as well as the party in the form of Swaeroes.