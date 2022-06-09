STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Free rice did not reach eligible: BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind

Published: 09th June 2022 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has asked the State government to explain as to what has happened to the 1,90,000 MT of rice which was drawn from the central pool of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to be distributed to the poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY) for April and May. “It certainly hadn’t reached the beneficiaries,” Arvind said.

Addressing the media at BJP party office on Wednesday, Arvind said that the FCI had written to the commissioner of civil supplies, informing the latter that procurement of rice from the State for the Central pool would be stalled with immediate effect. During physical verification of stocks in the mills, the FCI had found that 18,621 bags of rice from Rabi 2020-21 marketing season, and 1,20,000 bags from Kharif 2021-22 marketing season fell short of quantity in the mills, which was in addition to 4,53,896 bags of rice found missing before the recent findings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmapuri Arvind BJP
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp