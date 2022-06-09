Free rice did not reach eligible: BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has asked the State government to explain as to what has happened to the 1,90,000 MT of rice which was drawn from the central pool of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to be distributed to the poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY) for April and May. “It certainly hadn’t reached the beneficiaries,” Arvind said.

Addressing the media at BJP party office on Wednesday, Arvind said that the FCI had written to the commissioner of civil supplies, informing the latter that procurement of rice from the State for the Central pool would be stalled with immediate effect. During physical verification of stocks in the mills, the FCI had found that 18,621 bags of rice from Rabi 2020-21 marketing season, and 1,20,000 bags from Kharif 2021-22 marketing season fell short of quantity in the mills, which was in addition to 4,53,896 bags of rice found missing before the recent findings.