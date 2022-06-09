STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad gangrape: Police granted custody of Saduddin, order on minors Thursday

A city court on Wednesday granted police a four-day custody of Saduddin Malik, one of the accused in gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills.

Published: 09th June 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 03:12 AM

DYFI activists stage a protest near DGP office in Hyderabad on Sunday, demanding closure of pubs and arrest of the accused in minor girl gang rape case | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prosecution informs court that the scene of offence has to be reconstructed. Custodial interrogation will lead to certain conclusions in the case, police tell court. Petition filed before Juvenile Justice Board for custody of four minor accused

A city court on Wednesday granted police a four-day custody of Saduddin Malik, one of the accused in gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills. Meanwhile, police have also sought custody of four children in conflict with law (CCL), who were apprehended in the case and filed a petition before the Juvenile Justice Board. The arguments on custody of CCLs were completed on Wednesday. A decision is likely to be delivered on Thursday. 

While seeking the custody of Malik, the prosecution informed the court that the scene of offence has to be reconstructed, more details related to the case are to be found and the custodial interrogation of the accused will lead them to certain conclusions in the case.

The court granted police a four-day custody of Malik, which is likely to begin on Thursday. The prosecution also told the Juvenile Justice Board that since the CCLs also have equal role in the offence, they have to be questioned further about the case.

