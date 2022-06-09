STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Loan app harassment drives Telangana youth to death in Jawaharnagar 

Police opined that perhaps he was upset that his family got to know about the loan amount and took his own life. Police are yet to ascertain the total amount of loan raised by Khaja and the dues.

Published: 09th June 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A loan app victim died by suicide in Jawaharnagar after his father received a call from the agents to repay the loan.

Police on Thursday said that  Mohammad Khaja, 23, died by suicide by hanging in his house on Wednesday late at night.  
 
Khaja, in January, told his father that he started working and earning money. But, he actually raised loans through apps, which usually lure people with less interest. He had been claiming that he is working and making money while the fact is that he took loans from Apps. 

He reportedly repaid a portion of the loan. However, he is yet to pay the interest amounts. 

As usual, loan app agents contacted references that were given in the loan application. The agent made the first call to Khaja's father and informed him about the loan amount and stated that his son failed to pay the interest amount. The same night, Khaja's father questioned him about the loan and the recovery amount.

Police opined that perhaps he was upset that his family got to know about the loan amount and took his own life. Police are yet to ascertain the total amount of loan raised by Khaja and the dues. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide Loan app Loan happ harassment
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp