Loan app harassment drives Telangana youth to death in Jawaharnagar 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A loan app victim died by suicide in Jawaharnagar after his father received a call from the agents to repay the loan.

Police on Thursday said that Mohammad Khaja, 23, died by suicide by hanging in his house on Wednesday late at night.



Khaja, in January, told his father that he started working and earning money. But, he actually raised loans through apps, which usually lure people with less interest. He had been claiming that he is working and making money while the fact is that he took loans from Apps.

He reportedly repaid a portion of the loan. However, he is yet to pay the interest amounts.

As usual, loan app agents contacted references that were given in the loan application. The agent made the first call to Khaja's father and informed him about the loan amount and stated that his son failed to pay the interest amount. The same night, Khaja's father questioned him about the loan and the recovery amount.

Police opined that perhaps he was upset that his family got to know about the loan amount and took his own life. Police are yet to ascertain the total amount of loan raised by Khaja and the dues.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)