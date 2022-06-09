STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No relief for MIMS in medical seats issue

HC asks NMC to consider the case, issue a ruling regarding the cancellation of admissions

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to grant an interim relief to the Mahavir Institute Medical Sciences (MIMS), which has challenged the decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to cancel this year’s admissions for 150 MBBS and 39 PG medical seats in the college. A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, which heard the appeal of the aggrieved medical college, has ordered the NMC to consider the case within the time period set by the NMC Act. 

The college can come to this court if it receives an adverse ruling from the NMC committee, the bench observed while refusing to heed the college counsel’s repeated requests to postpone the NMC’s coercive action at least until their appeal to the medical education regulator is heard and determined. 
The NMC will decide the case and issue an appropriate ruling without regard to the remarks expressed here, the court stated. 

Senior attorney D Prakash Reddy, appearing on behalf of the college, stated that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) conducted a surprise inspection at their college and ordered the cancellation of seats by unilaterally revoking the authority to operate the courses. This board, on the other hand, lacks such authority. It can simply suggest to the NMC that authorisation be revoked, he added. 

According to NMC attorney Gorantla Sriranga Pujitha, the college’s inspection team discovered severe flaws.The hospital affiliated to this institution only has 10 per cent of the beds it needs and there is a 50 per cent shortage of teachers. According to her, the NMC used criminal sanctions against this college for this reason. The bench responded to the college counsel’s appeal to constrain the NMC, saying that the NMC is an independent body that may give orders on its own. 

When the senior counsel requested that it allow an attorney for the college to submit their case before the regulator, the bench declined to grant any order to NMC. The college officials are familiar with the circumstances of the case and can effectively communicate those facts to NMC, the bench stated while dismissing the petition.

What the court said
■     The aggrieved medical collegecan come to this court if it receives an adverse ruling from the NMC committee
■     The NMC will decide the case and issue an appropriate ruling without regard to the remarks expressed here, the court stated 

