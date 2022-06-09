STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not again! TSRTC hikes ticket fares

The revised fares will come into effect from the first departure on June 9.

Published: 09th June 2022

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just two months after increasing ticket prices in city and Palle Velugu buses, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has once again put an extra burden on passengers by revising the fares and imposing additional cess. Now, passengers travelling in AC buses for over 500 km will have to pay an additional cess up to `170. Similarly in Express and Super Luxury buses, passengers have to pay an additional amount of `90 and `130 per ticket respectively. The revised fares will come into effect from the first departure on June 9.

