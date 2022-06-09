Not again! TSRTC hikes ticket fares

HYDERABAD: Just two months after increasing ticket prices in city and Palle Velugu buses, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has once again put an extra burden on passengers by revising the fares and imposing additional cess. Now, passengers travelling in AC buses for over 500 km will have to pay an additional cess up to `170. Similarly in Express and Super Luxury buses, passengers have to pay an additional amount of `90 and `130 per ticket respectively. The revised fares will come into effect from the first departure on June 9.
