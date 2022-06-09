STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi has no love for Telangana, BJP thrives on empty promises: Harish Rao

He added that the Centre has offered a reward of `2,000 crore to State governments if they sell Public Sector Undertakings in their State. 

Published: 09th June 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

TRS minister Harish Rao. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MEDAK: In a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP-led Union government on Wednesday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for only giving empty assurances to Telangana while sanctioning projects for Gujarat. 

“The logic is simple -- the BJP just cannot bear to see Telangana developing. They are even moving projects that were meant to come to the state after Telangana was formed to Gujarat,” Harish Rao said. 

Speaking after inaugurating an RTC depot in Narsapur of Medak district along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, the Finance Minister the BJP was promising the moon just to come to power in Telangana.

“Remember, if the BJP indeed comes to power in Telangana, it will certainly privatise the TSRTC. The BJP government in Delhi is constantly looking at what could be sold. - It has already decided to sell the Railways, railway stations and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. It is also encouraging States to do the same,” Harish Rao said. 

He added that the Centre has offered a reward of Rs 2,000 crore to State governments if they sell Public Sector Undertakings in their State. “Union Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted that a Global Centre for Traditional Medicine would be set up in Hyderabad and also wrote to us asking for land. We responded by assuring not only land, but also funds for such a centre, provided it is set up in Hyderabad. Within two days, the centre was moved to Gujarat. Kishan Reddy has to answer why. A Railway coach factory was to be set up in Warangal under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, for which the MPs fought. The coach factory which was supposed to be the right of Telangana was shifted to Gujarat. Modi has no love for any State except Gujarat,” Harish Rao said. 

He said that governments must work for the well-being and welfare of the people. “However, the BJP government is working with a business mindset,” he said. The Finance Minister pointed out that while Telangana supplies electricity to agriculture fields 24 hours a day, the BJP-ruled states of Karnataka and Gujarat supply power for only six hours. “Not a single welfare scheme being implemented by the TRS government in Telangana is implemented in BJP-ruled States,” Harish Rao said. 

