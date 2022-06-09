Police bust cricket betting racket, nab three in Hanamkonda

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Task Force Sleuths and Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police on Wednesday busted an international cricket betting racket with the arrest of two bookies and one punter. The sleuths also seized Rs 20.80 lakh in cash, a car and four mobile phones from the accused.

The main accused Madichetti Prasad and Kotturi Raju revealed that they have been indulging in betting from the past three years, Warangal Commissioner of Police Dr Tarun Joshi told reporters. The other arrested person was identified as Burra Nagaraju, a resident of Parkal.

The duo depended on an app that would give them inputs on ongoing cricket matches. The duo would take bets from gamblers soon after the toss of the match and would deposit the money into the bank accounts of the bookies after the match. The gamblers were in touch with the bookies through phone and social media apps like WhatsApp. A case was registered and the accused were handed over to KUC Police for action, said Joshi.