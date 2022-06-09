Telangana BJP readies for national executive meetings on July 2, 3

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s official -- the BJP’s national executive meeting would commence at 4 pm on June 2 and conclude at 5 pm on June 3 at the Novotel and HICC complex in Hyderabad. As soon as the party made the announcement late on Tuesday, the State leadership started making arrangements at a brisk pace.

On Wednesday, BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh held a series of meetings at the party office at Nampally, giving directions to the state general secretaries on how to organise the event which is being held physically for the first time since the pandemic began and that too in Hyderabad which has become the hotbed of political activity with the BJP going at length to portray itself as a strong alternative to the ruling TRS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and the entire senior leadership of the party is scheduled to descend on Hyderabad for the two-day event.“It certainly will boost the morale of the party’s cadre and leadership, as the entire central leadership and leaders from all the States, including Telangana, will be attending the meetings. When the discussion on the venue of the national executive meeting came up, the BJP’s Telangana unit proposed to host it. Due to the available resources, venue and other factors, the decision to hold it in Hyderabad was taken,” said BJP State spokesperson S Prakash Reddy.

The agenda for the two-day event focuses primarily on the resolutions adopted in the last meeting, what has been achi-eved, activities and programmes held, discussions on organisational issues, and adopting new resolutions. Political strategies in view of the upcoming elections in some States would be discussed, and future plans of action would be laid out.

As many as 30 committees are being formed to ensure the meetings are held without any hiccups.

One of the committees will be in charge of overseeing the Prime Minister’s stay while the other panels would focus on security, food, accommodation, social media and media handling, and so on.

On Wednesday, social media conveners from all districts in Telangana were given directions on how to give the maximum publicity for the event.