Telangana Guv Tamilisai announces Mahila Darbar

The Governor caused a flutter when she sought a report on the recent gang rape of a minor girl in a car in Jubilee Hills.

Published: 09th June 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a departure from tradition, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has decided to conduct a ‘Mahila Darbar’ to “hear the unheard voices of women” on June 10 at Raj Bhavan. The Governor’s initiative assumes importance in the wake of growing incidents of rape in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State. Though the Governor had decided to conduct Praja Darbars in January, the first such public interaction is being organised with the women.

“Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will organise a ‘Mahila Darbar’ as a part of Praja Darbar to hear the unheard voices of women on June 10 from 12 noon to 1 pm on June 10 at Raj Bhavan. Women who wish to come and meet the Governor have to get an appointment by calling 040-23310521 or by emailing the request to rajbhavan-hyd@gov.in,” a communique from Raj Bhavan said on Wednesday. The decision might ruffle TRS’ feathers as it could be construed as the Governor deviating from her gubernatorial role and instead focusing on issues that should at be dealt with by the State. Relations between Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan are already stretched over issues of administration.

The Governor caused a flutter when she sought a report on the recent gang rape of a minor girl in a car in Jubilee Hills. In the past, she asked for reports from the State government on murders relating to inter-faith and inter-caste marriages, PG medical seat scam, the suicides of a realtor and his mother in Kamareddy and the suicide of a youth in Khammam following alleged police harassment.  

The Governor also launched a public suggestions/grievances box at Raj Bhavan. The Raj Bhavan is sending the grievances to respective departments and ensuing the issues are resolved. It may be mentioned here that though the CMO’s Twitter handle extended birthday wishes to the Governor on June 2, the Governor did not respond to the same.

