STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

APGENCO drops petition with Telangana Discoms at High Court

The SPDCL and NPDCL combinedly owed `3,441.78 crore on August 31, 2021, which when compounded with interest, comes to `6,283.68 crore, the APGENCO said. 

Published: 10th June 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) regarding outstanding debts with the Telangana Discoms in the High Court of Telangana has been dropped.  The SPDCL and NPDCL combinedly owed Rs 3,441.78 crore on August 31, 2021, which when compounded with interest, comes to Rs 6,283.68 crore, the APGENCO said. 

M Vidyasagar Rao, APGENCO’s standing counsel, requested the court to allow the suit to be withdrawn by notifying the court that the Government of India has formed a sub-committee to discuss lingering problems between AP and Telangana. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APGENCO Petition Telangana Discoms
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp