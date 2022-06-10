APGENCO drops petition with Telangana Discoms at High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) regarding outstanding debts with the Telangana Discoms in the High Court of Telangana has been dropped. The SPDCL and NPDCL combinedly owed Rs 3,441.78 crore on August 31, 2021, which when compounded with interest, comes to Rs 6,283.68 crore, the APGENCO said.

M Vidyasagar Rao, APGENCO’s standing counsel, requested the court to allow the suit to be withdrawn by notifying the court that the Government of India has formed a sub-committee to discuss lingering problems between AP and Telangana.