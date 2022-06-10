STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Four police officers sentenced to jail in contempt case get relief from Telangana High Court

Police officers should not automatically arrest when a case under Section 498-A of the IPC is registered, but should satisfy themselves about the necessity of arrest under the parameters laid down.

Published: 10th June 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In major relief to four police officers who were ordered to serve a one-month simple jail term and pay a fine of Rs 2,000 each, a bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday suspended the sentence imposed by a single judge in contempt of court case. 

The police officers -- West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Srinivas, Banjara Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police M. Sudarshan, Jubilee Hills Station House Officer S. Rajasekhar Reddy and Jubilee Hills Sub Inspector of Police Ch. Naresh were issued notices to file their responses within a week and their contempt appeal posted to after two weeks by the bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili.

Jakka Vinod Kumar Reddy and his mother, Jakka Sowjanya, both of Bangkok, Thailand, represented by their Power of Attorney holder Jakka Kiran Reddy, had filed the contempt petition against the defendants in Crime No 488 of 2020, Jubilee Hills Police Station, for wilful breach and disobedience of the Supreme Court’s directions in “Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar” case. 

“Police officers should not automatically arrest when a case under Section 498-A of the IPC is registered, but should satisfy themselves about the necessity of arrest under the parameters laid down above flowing from Section 41 Cr.PC, and the police officer will serve notice under Section 41A Cr.PC in the offences related to Section 498A IPC,” the Apex Court had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Jubilee Hills
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp