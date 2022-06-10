Four police officers sentenced to jail in contempt case get relief from Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In major relief to four police officers who were ordered to serve a one-month simple jail term and pay a fine of Rs 2,000 each, a bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday suspended the sentence imposed by a single judge in contempt of court case.

The police officers -- West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Srinivas, Banjara Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police M. Sudarshan, Jubilee Hills Station House Officer S. Rajasekhar Reddy and Jubilee Hills Sub Inspector of Police Ch. Naresh were issued notices to file their responses within a week and their contempt appeal posted to after two weeks by the bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili.

Jakka Vinod Kumar Reddy and his mother, Jakka Sowjanya, both of Bangkok, Thailand, represented by their Power of Attorney holder Jakka Kiran Reddy, had filed the contempt petition against the defendants in Crime No 488 of 2020, Jubilee Hills Police Station, for wilful breach and disobedience of the Supreme Court’s directions in “Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar” case.

“Police officers should not automatically arrest when a case under Section 498-A of the IPC is registered, but should satisfy themselves about the necessity of arrest under the parameters laid down above flowing from Section 41 Cr.PC, and the police officer will serve notice under Section 41A Cr.PC in the offences related to Section 498A IPC,” the Apex Court had said.