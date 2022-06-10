STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi failed to create jobs, fill 16 lakh vacancies: KT Rama Rao

Published: 10th June 2022 03:50 AM

IT Minister KT Rama Rao meets Marc Allen, Chief Strategy Officer and SVP of Boeing and Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India, on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of miserably failing to create jobs, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded the Centre fill up 16 lakh vacant posts in the government sector. In an open letter to the Prime Minister, Rama Rao said that Telangana received lakhs of crores of rupees in the form of investments through innovative and friendly industrial policies and the State government created 16 lakh jobs in the private sector.

“The Telangana government filled over 1.32 lakh government jobs in the State. The State government will soon fill up another one lakh jobs in the government sector. We run a government that believes in action and not in mere slogans and lip service,” Rama Rao wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister.“Your inefficient decisions and ineffective economic policies led to loss of jobs, instead of creating new employment opportunities,” he wrote. 

Rama Rao added that demonetisation and the Covid-19 lockdown impacted jobs and livelihood of the people. “There are only pakoda employment opportunities in the country today, all thanks to the inefficient policies of the Union government,” he wrote. He accused the Centre of failing to attract global investments to the country which could generate employment opportunities. “Because of the indecisiveness of the Union government, the country is witnessing the highest unemployment rate in the past 45 years,” the Minister wrote. 

“You have extended only lip service to Telangana during your recent visit. But not a pe-nny was allocated to the State. At least now, give clarity on employment creation for the youth. Respond to the questions I have asked on behalf of the youth of our country,” Ra-ma Rao’s  letter to Modi said. 

KTR’s Questions 
When will you fill up the 16 lakh vacancies in the Central government? 
What actions have you taken to create two crore jobs per year? 
 How many of the promised two crore jobs per year were created or will be created for the youth of Telangana? 
What answers do you have for the loss of employment opportunities caused due to selling of government assets to private entities? 
By privatisation of govt properties, the reservation policy in jobs will be removed. What answers do you have for the SC, ST and BC youth who are being denied jobs? 
How are you going to recognise and reward the Telangana govt which is giving major support to the country’s economy?
What do you have to say to the youth of Telangana regarding their jobs and creation of other employment opportunities? 
Will you revive the Hyderabad ITIR project or announce another special package as an alternative?
 

