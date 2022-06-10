Presidential elections: TRS waits for third alternative

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the date for election of the new President, all eyes are now on what the strategy of TRS would be. In all probability, the TRS may not support the Congress’ candidate in the President’s election and if the like-minded regional parties field a joint candidate, then the TRS may play ball.

TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao of late is making all-out efforts to provide an alternative agenda for the country and also to promote the third alternative. When Rao recently visited Bengaluru and had a meeting with former PM HD Deve Gowda, there was talk that Rao had proposed Deve Gowda as the candidate. The TRS chief also planned to meet social activist Anna Hazare in Ralegan Siddhi but decided against it as there was talk that Hazare was not interested to contest in a Presidential election.

If the like-minded regional parties were not able to field a candidate, due to either lack of strength or coordination among them, then it remains to be seen what decision the TRS will take. It may be recalled that the TRS extended support to Ram Nath Kovind in the 2017 elections when PM Narendra Modi made a request.