STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Presidential elections: TRS waits for third alternative

If the like-minded regional parties were not able to field a candidate, due to either lack of strength or coordination among them, then it remains to be seen what decision the TRS will take.

Published: 10th June 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the date for election of the new President, all eyes are now on what the strategy of TRS would be. In all probability, the TRS may not support the Congress’ candidate in the President’s election and if the like-minded regional parties field a joint candidate, then the TRS may play ball.

TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao of late is making all-out efforts to provide an alternative agenda for the country and also to promote the third alternative. When Rao recently visited Bengaluru and had a meeting with former PM HD Deve Gowda, there was talk that Rao had proposed Deve Gowda as the candidate. The TRS chief also planned to meet social activist Anna Hazare in Ralegan Siddhi but decided against it as there was talk that Hazare was not interested to contest in a Presidential election.

If the like-minded regional parties were not able to field a candidate, due to either lack of strength or coordination among them, then it remains to be seen what decision the TRS will take. It may be recalled that the TRS extended support to Ram Nath Kovind in the 2017 elections when PM Narendra Modi made a request.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission of India TRS Congress Election
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp