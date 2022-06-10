STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Stop intimidation tactics against sarpanches over pending bills, says Nalgona MP Uttam

This amount doesn’t even constitute 2 per cent of the annual budget of over `2 lakh crore,” he observed.

Published: 10th June 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao for disputing the claims of sarpanches with regard to non-payment of gram panchayat bills and asking sarpanches to furnish proof for their claims, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday demanded the State government to release the village-wise breakup of the Rs 9,560 crore which it has claimed to have released since 2019. 

Speaking on the sidelines of Rythu Rac-habanda programme he held in various villages in his parliamentary constituency on Thursday, Uttam dared the State government to appoint a committee with a sitting High Court judge to inquire into the claims of sarpanches and the Panchayat Raj Department and resolve the issue in a specific time frame and make the facts public.

Criticising the State government for blaming the Centre for not releasing Rs 1,140 crore pertaining to the material component of NREGS, the Congress MP questioned whether it was the duty of the sarpanches to follow up with the Centre to secure funds.

“Even if the Minister’s statement is true, the State government has on average released about Rs 3,200 crore per year since 2019 for the development of rural areas. This amount doesn’t even constitute 2 per cent of the annual budget of over Rs 2 lakh crore,” he observed.

Stating that the Minister intimidating sarpanches was unacceptable, Uttam said that protests were being staged in thousands of villages across the State regarding the pending bills, which would severely affect the implementation of the fifth phase of Palle Pragathi this year. It may be recalled that a large number of sarpanches had staged protests over pending bills. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchayat Raj Project Fund
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp