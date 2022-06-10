Telangana: All police wings to work in tandem, check crime

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A press release from Telangana Home department issued after a meeting with the top brass of Telangana police including DGP, CPs of three city commissionerates on Thursday to discuss “Crime against Women and Children”, raised eyebrows. The first release stated that the role of the police is zero or negligible as pubs, bars etc., are run based on the licences issued by the Excise department.

A ‘modified’ press note issued later did not have any mention of pubs, bars and the Excise department. The meeting was held in view of the recent gang rape of a minor at Jubilee Hills. After the review, Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that they have decided to have a joint meeting of police and Excise departments so that there is no conflict of law while enforcing certain restrictions or control violations. He said the police department will ensure all measures to check violations in public places, increase surveillance and keep close watch within the purview of law while implementing the Hyderabad City Police Act in all Commissionerates.

The Women’s Safety Wing and SHE Teams will conduct large-scale awareness progr-ammes via social media platforms, to the parents through the managements of educational institutions so that th-ey will have full knowledge of happenings in the name of parties, events etc. and protect their children from being abused or trapped. or misguided.