Telangana BJP State president Bandi seeks Rs 7500 crore Rythu Bandu funds 

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the BJP MP also urged him to stand by his 2018 election promise and waive all crop loans of farmers. 

Published: 10th June 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday demanded that the State government immediately release Rs 7,500 crore as Rythu Bandhu crop input assistance to farmers who are in dire need of financial support to carry out their agricultural activities as the monsoon is just round the corner.
He stated that the Centre was enacting a multifold strategy to double farmers’ income by increasing the MSP on 14 crops as announced on Wednesday, and till now depositing Rs 1,82,000 crore into the accounts of 11.3 crore farmers across the country under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. “In Telangana alone, the Centre has released Rs 5,800 crore to 29 lakh farmers with the most recent disbursal of Rs 580 crore made on May 31,” Sanjay wrote. 

Niranjan rebuffs Bandi charge
Soon after Sanjay released the letter, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy ridiculed the claims by saying the latter probably didn’t know the difference between Rs 7,500 crore and Rs 580 crore. Observing that the increased MSP of 14 crops could only be profitable for farmers cultivating sunflower, Niranjan Reddy dared Sanjay to make the Centre implement MSP as per the C+50 rule as proposed by MS Swaminathan Commission. 

He wondered why BJP-ruled Gujarat was not implementing Fasal Bima Yojna, if it was so effective. Niranjan Reddy also sought to know the status of his promise of completing RDS’ modernisation works within six mon-ths that he had made to the farmers of Palamuru region during his Praja Sangrama Yatra. Instead of writing open letters to the Chief Minister, Sanjay should focus on getting Rs 30,000 crore outstanding funds due to the State by the Centre, Niranjan opined. 

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday urged volunteers of the party to make the two-day national executive meetings a grand success by offering the best of their services to the delegates attending the programme in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3 He asked them to follow eight principles -- critique, cooperation, collaboration, toleration, satisfaction, efficiency, rightful and smooth -- that he said would ensure success of the meetings. Sanjay, along with BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh, national joint secretary Shiv Prakash and other state-level leaders inspected Novotel at HICC in Madhapur, the venue for the meetings. 

