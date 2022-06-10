STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Forum for Good Governance seeks sufficient funds for gram panchayats

 The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has criticised the State government for insufficient release of funds to gram panchayats.

Published: 10th June 2022 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency, economy

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has criticised the State government for insufficient release of funds to gram panchayats. FGG has urged Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to initiate steps for release of funds as recommended by the State Finance Commission. “Gram panchayats should be allowed to function as institutions of self-governance,” FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary. 

He wrote said that since the last eight years, not a single report and recommendation of the State Finance Commission has been implemented; the reports are kept in cold storage. “What is happening is the meagre release now being made is shown as courtesy and as an act of grace by the government to the gram panchayats.

This system should change and the gram panchayats should get the funds as their right,” he said.During 2020-21, just Rs 1,662 crore and in 2021-22, Rs 1,357 crore was released, this meagre release is starving the gram panchayats of funds, the FGG secretary said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Finance Commission Fund FGG
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp