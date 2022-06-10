TPCC President Revanth hails ‘Mahila Darbar’, demands Prez rule

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s decision to hold ‘Mahila Darbar’ at the Raj Bhavan, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday opined that it would be even better if President’s Rule is imposed in the State. In a casual chit-chat with the media after receiving a grand welcome at Gandhi Bhavan on return to Hyderabad from the US, Revanth said that the people were expecting a government that would be responsive and proactive, but were witnessing deteriorating law and order situation where atrocities against women and girl children were increasing by the day. Noting that as per Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act, the Governor could invoke her authority on law and order situation in the twin cities, the TPCC chief felt Tamilisai should take the administration into her own hands.

“Both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are in the hands of KCR, and not in the hands of the Governor. So, if the Governor tells something to the Prime Minister, he will not listen to her, but will listen to the Chief Minister. Whether to give a gift, or to impose a fine are in the hands of KCR,” Revanth said. He wondered why the owners of the vehicles used in the gang rape of a minor in Jubilee Hills were not being booked, and why there were no charges against a top Waqf Board functionary whose son is involved in the case.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister on Thursday, Revanth urged him to hold an all-party meeting involving activists from civil society at Pragathi Bhavan on the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.He stated that the pub, drugs and club culture in Hyderabad was leaving parents of girl children worried about allowing their daughters to venture out of their homes. Reminding the CM that he is duty-bound to protect the citizens, Revanth demanded to know why police delayed action for days after the incident and how Rao was being indifferent and unresponsive when such incidents were repeatedly being reported in the State.