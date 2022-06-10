STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TPCC President Revanth hails ‘Mahila Darbar’, demands Prez rule

Both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are in the hands of KCR, and not in the hands of the Governor.

Published: 10th June 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Welcoming Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s decision to hold ‘Mahila Darbar’ at the Raj Bhavan, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday opined that it would be even better if President’s Rule is imposed in the State. In a casual chit-chat with the media after receiving a grand welcome at Gandhi Bhavan on return to Hyderabad from the US, Revanth said that the people were expecting a government that would be responsive and proactive, but were witnessing deteriorating law and order situation where atrocities against women and girl children were increasing by the day. Noting that as per Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act, the Governor could invoke her authority on law and order situation in the twin cities, the TPCC chief felt Tamilisai should take the administration into her own hands. 

“Both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are in the hands of KCR, and not in the hands of the Governor. So, if the Governor tells something to the Prime Minister, he will not listen to her, but will listen to the Chief Minister. Whether to give a gift, or to impose a fine are in the hands of KCR,” Revanth said. He wondered why the owners of the vehicles used in the gang rape of a minor in Jubilee Hills were not being booked, and why there were no charges against a top Waqf Board functionary whose son is involved in the case. 

In an open letter to the Chief Minister on Thursday, Revanth urged him to hold an all-party meeting involving activists from civil society at Pragathi Bhavan on the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.He stated that the pub, drugs and club culture in Hyderabad was leaving parents of girl children worried about allowing their daughters to venture out of their homes. Reminding the CM that he is duty-bound to protect the citizens, Revanth demanded to know why police delayed action for days after the incident and how Rao was being indifferent and unresponsive when such incidents were repeatedly being reported in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Governor KCR TPCC
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp