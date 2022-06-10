STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two arrested in Telangana for raping siblings in Chilkalguda

Both the accused were sent to judicial remand on Thursday. The victims were sent for medical examination and further investigation is on, police said.

Published: 10th June 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad city police on Thursday arrested two persons — Mohammed Imtiyaz Ahmed, 23, and Mohammed Nawaz, 21, in connection with the rape of two siblings, both minors, in Chilkalguda area of Hyderabad.According to police, the duo had raped the victims on several occasions during the past one year. However, the incident came to light after their parents got to know about the repeated assault and approached the police. 

“Ahmed and Nawaz are habitual offenders involved in a series of property offences in different parts of the city. They were also detained under the PD Act in the past. Both the accused have been nabbed within 24 hours of a case being registered at the police station,” said Gopalapuram ACP N Sudhir.

Imtiyaz, who was involved in 23 offences including a drugs case, befriended the 17-year-old victim and later developed intimacy with her in the name of love before raping her on several occasions. Nawaz, who was involved in six offences in the past, got in touch with the 15-year-old victim on Instagram. After meeting and gaining her confidence, he raped her many times. Both the accused were sent to judicial remand on Thursday. The victims were sent for medical examination and further investigation is on, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp