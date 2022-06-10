Two arrested in Telangana for raping siblings in Chilkalguda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police on Thursday arrested two persons — Mohammed Imtiyaz Ahmed, 23, and Mohammed Nawaz, 21, in connection with the rape of two siblings, both minors, in Chilkalguda area of Hyderabad.According to police, the duo had raped the victims on several occasions during the past one year. However, the incident came to light after their parents got to know about the repeated assault and approached the police.

“Ahmed and Nawaz are habitual offenders involved in a series of property offences in different parts of the city. They were also detained under the PD Act in the past. Both the accused have been nabbed within 24 hours of a case being registered at the police station,” said Gopalapuram ACP N Sudhir.

Imtiyaz, who was involved in 23 offences including a drugs case, befriended the 17-year-old victim and later developed intimacy with her in the name of love before raping her on several occasions. Nawaz, who was involved in six offences in the past, got in touch with the 15-year-old victim on Instagram. After meeting and gaining her confidence, he raped her many times. Both the accused were sent to judicial remand on Thursday. The victims were sent for medical examination and further investigation is on, police said.