56 per cent spike in Covid cases in Telangana, face masks must again: DPH

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even while ruling out the possibility of a fourth wave of Covid-19 in the State, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Friday urged people to take all precautions as cases are on the rise. Speaking to the media on Covid-19 situation and vaccination status on a day when the State reported 155 fresh cases, he said that use of face masks has once again become mandatory and there will also be fines if any one violates the rules.

“The number of cases has increased by 56 per cent this week as compared to last week. The positive rate is around 0.9 per cent. However, there are almost zero admissions in hospitals as patients are developing only mild symptoms like headache, fever and sore throat. Only one or two patients are being admitted in hospitals,” he added.“The possibility of a new wave can be completely ruled out, until and unless there is

a new variant of Covid-19 in the State.”

“The State will witness surge in cases till the pandemic completely becomes an endemic, which is likely to occur by the end of this year,” he added.Dr Rao mentioned two reasons for ruling out the possibility of fourth wave. “Firstly, most of the cases in the State are of BA.2 sub variant of Omicron. During the last week, just eight and five cases were of BA.4 and BA.5 variant respectively,” he said.

“Secondly, majority of the population has developed antibodies as they have already been infected with the virus and vaccination coverage in the State is more than 100 per cent,” he added. As the monsoon is round the corner, number of normal flu cases will also increase, he said and urged people to get themselves tested if the symptoms like cold and fever persist for more than three to five days.