English to be introduced as medium of instruction in all tribal schools of Telangana: Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod on Friday announced that 1,430 primary schools and 326 tribal welfare residential educational institutions being run by the Tribal Welfare Department will be upgraded into English medium schools in the coming academic year.

During a review meeting with all ITDA project officers and district tribal welfare officers, the Minister said that all teachers working in these schools would be trained to teach in English, and directed officials to spread the word during the ‘Badi Baata’ programme to be held in the coming days.

Directing the officials to ensure that all repair works in schools and hostels are completed immediately, she also asked them to ensure drinking water supply, three-phase power supply and roads in all tribal hamlets.