Fare hike: Bandi Sanjay sees conspiracy to privatise RTC

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday alleged that the move to increase TSRTC ticket fares is a conspiracy to close down the corporation and hand it over to family members of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to run it as a private service. The BJP leader interacted with passengers at Jubilee Bus Stand in Secunderabad to seek their opinion and to understand their plight after the State government has once again increased to ticket prices. He also spoke with conductors, drivers and sanitation workers about the issues they were facing.

Later speaking to the media, he said: “Before KCR came to power, the RTC has a fleet of 10,000 buses in 2014. Now, it has been reduced to 6,000 buses. Earlier, there used to be just around 1,200 private buses. But that number has now increased to 3,000.” Observing that as per the Road Transport Corporations Act, private buses should not exceed more than 20 per cent, he pointed out that presently 50 per cent of buses operating in the State were private buses. He criticised the State government for depriving the people of their only affordable means of public transportation by abnormally hiking ticket fares by five times in the last three years.

“First, the charges were hiked by 25 per cent after the TSRTC strike ended in 2019. Then, a safety cess was imposed, followed by a ‘round figure’ increase. Then came the increase in Palle Velugu bus charges and now a rise in bus pass fares,” he said. He said that while it used to cost less than `200 to travel from Hyderabad to Karimnagar by bus before 2018, now it costs more than `300.

Sanjay sought to know why there was a need to impose ‘diesel cess’ on passengers, given that the Centre has reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by `15 and `17 respectively in six months. Later addressing a meeting on “People’s welfare and governance” organised by BJP’s Medchal-Malkajgiri (Urban) district unit in Kukatpally, he dared the Chief Minister to come for an open debate on eight-year rule of the TRS. He said that intellectuals from the Muslim community were slowly realising that BJP was speaking the truth, and that TRS was only playing appeasement politics to favour the Owaisi family.

‘Register sedition cases against those who insulted Tricolour’

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that sedition cases be registered against a group of protesters who have insulted the national flag during a protest in Mahbubnagar on Friday. The protesters being referred to were holding a demonstration against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks against Prophet Mohammed. He has alleged that some of the protesters have used the national flag by removing the Ashoka Chakra and replacing it with some Urdu words, which he said, was an insult to the motherland.