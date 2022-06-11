Hyderabad Mayor stresses steps to prevent nala deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Friday said that safety measures are being put in place to prevent any untoward incidents of people falling into nalas during the monsoon. She directed officials to maintain quality in nala works undertaken for flood prevention in the city during monsoon.

On Friday, the Mayor made a surprise inspection at Chandanagar in Serilingampally Zone to check Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works from Irla lake to NH-65 which is being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 10.30 crore. Speaking on the occasion, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said that 60 works under SNDP are being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 985 crore. Of them, 37 works costing Rs 735 crore are under progress.