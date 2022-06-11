Kavitha, rallying point for all TRS leaders in Nizamabad

M V K Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Smelling the scent of early Assembly elections in the air, the TRS leaders in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts are trying to be in the good books of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s MLC daughter K Kavitha to get party tickets on the day of the reckoning.They have now redoubled their efforts to please her as she begins to consolidate her grip on the district. As she takes an active role in the politics in the two districts, the party leaders are trying to impress her.

After her ignominious defeat in the election to Lok Sabha from Nizamabad in 2019, she kept aloof for some time and later became an MLC. After her comeback to active politics, Kavitha is now busy trying to connect with party workers of the two districts in making them battle-ready. Though it is not clear yet, there are chances that she might seek election to Lok Sabha from the same constituency where she tasted a bitter defeat.

Kavitha appears to endear herself to Hindus in the wake of the aggressive Hindutva campaign being carried out by the BJP, particularly Dharmapuri Aravind, who defeated her in the last Lok Sabha election. In this direction, she is trying to develop a TRS brand of Hindutva to prevent Hindus from looking to the BJP. As part of this strategy, she recently took part in the inauguration of the renovated Sri Rajyalaxmi Sametha Laxminarasimha Swamy temple on the bank of Godavari in C H Chundur village in Nandipet Mandal in Nizamabad district.

40 per cent candidates likely to be replaced

The political heavyweights in the district, Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, and ZP chairmen attended the ceremony. If some of them wanted to retain their positions, others wanted allotment of tickets to them in the next elections. They are now trying to plead with her to influence her father as the latter is understood to be contemplating to replacing at least 40 per cent of the candidates all over the State.

The recent temple fest facilitated all the TRS leaders to get close to Kavitha. Minister Prashant Reddy and MLA A Jeevan Reddy looked after all the arrangements. Interestingly MLA Shakeel also took an active part in making the temple fest a hit. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s sons are also trying for party tickets to contest from Banswada. Nizamabad Rural Assembly MLA Bajireddy Govardhan has sought a party ticket for his son Jagan who wants to step into the portals of the Assembly.