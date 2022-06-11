STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NMDC achievements on display at DPE exhibition in Telangana 

Published: 11th June 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The largest iron ore producer in India, NMDC, is participating in the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) exhibition to celebrate the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from June 9 to 12.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel inaugurated the exhibition on ‘Nation Building and CPSEs’, where 75 CPSEs including NMDC showcased their achievements towards the nation building.

The NMDC pavilion was inaugurated by the company’s Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee. The stall displayed NMDC’s major achievement of producing 42 million tonnes of iron ore, the company’s transformational digital journey, and investment in building the social capital of its host communities. Mukherjee said, “NMDC’s endeavour to build a robust digital infrastructure is in line with the motive of the Finance Ministry’s Iconic Week. Our lighthouse digital initiative will boost production.” 

