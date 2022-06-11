PM Modi lied to people, Rahul Gandhi making false promises: KTR

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday accused the former of not fulfilling assurances given to the people and alleged that the latter was shamelessly seeking another opportunity for Congress to resolve the farmers’ issues. Addressing the party workers in Metpalli, he said: “Why is the Prime Minister not depositing money in Jan Dhan accounts as promised. Modi also promised to provide two crore jobs to the unemployed youth. But what happened to that promise.”

“During the Warangal Declaration, Rahul Gandhi urged people to give Congress another opportunity to serve the farmers. It’s a shame that after 50 years of getting the opportunity to serve people, their party did nothing for the farmers. How can they help the farmers now,” Rama Rao wondered.“During the Congress regime, farmers suffered a lot due to lack of fertilisers and seeds. Does Rahul know anything about agriculture and crops? He knows only about pubs,” he said.

Referring to the welfare schemes being implementing in the State, the MAUD Minister said: “There is no village in Telangana without a Hanuman temple. Similarly, there is no village in the State where the benefits of welfare schemes are not reaching.” The TRS leader also criticised BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. “He (Bandi) says dig up the mosques. Does he have any knowledge? He has no shame. He always talks about ‘desam kosam, dharmam kosam’. He never talks about peoples’ welfare,” Rama Rao said.

FARMERS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

Ahead of Minister KT Rama Rao’s tour of Metpalli, several sugarcane farmers were taken into preventive custody and shifted to respective police stations. Even as they were being arrested, farmers expressed their resentment against State government and also demanded that the Mutyampet Sugar Factory reopened at the earliest. Mamdi Narayana Reddy, president of Sugarcane Producers Association, tried to hurl his footwear at the minister’s convey as it was passing in front of Metpalli police station but police managed to prevented him from doing so.