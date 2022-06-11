STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priority to Congress workers in welfare schemes, says Revanth Reddy

We have to fight the attempts of the BJP government to bring in a new Constitution on the basis of Manusmriti.

Published: 11th June 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the Congress party members will be given top priority while implementing welfare schemes if the grand old party comes to power in the next elections. Speaking at the party membership digital card distribution programme at Parigi in Vikarabad district, Malkajgiri MP said that the tradition of leader-centric politics has become outdated and Congress will now function as a karkartas-centric party. 

While exuding confidence that his party will come into power in the State, he said that Congress will implement the Warangal Declaration and also introduce the ‘Farmers Commission’ if voted to power. Meanwhile, taking to Twitter Revanth demanded the State government to defer the TTC exam as it was coinciding with the national-level RRB recruitment exam.

Let’s unite for a non-RSS President: Mallu Bhatti
CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday said that it was high time for those who opposed RSS ideology to field a common contestant for the presidential election. By doing so, it would be clear as to “who is secular and who is RSS”, he added.

Speaking to the media in Errupalem village of erstwhile Khammam district during his padayatra, Vikramarka said, “Patriots, democrats, and those who want to uphold the Constitution of India should form an alliance. We have to fight the attempts of the BJP government to bring in a new Constitution on the basis of Manusmriti. The presidential election is a good opportunity for secular and democratic parties,” he said.

