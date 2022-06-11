Telangana: Congress, BJP see liquor as root of all crimes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than the political influence on the police with regard to crimes against women and girls, it was the growing alcoholism and pub culture which bothered the majority of the speakers at an all-party round-table organised by former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy here on Friday.

While some politicians and civil society activists pitched in for a blanket ban on liquor, Congress and BJP wanted a reduction in the supply of liquor. Some went on to demand that the political parties should not field candidates who are alcoholics. The round table adopted a resolution to work to bring about gender parity and strive for the eradication of political influence in the transfers of police personnel and lastly to bring pressure on the government to conduct consultation with stakeholders for measures for the protection of women.

BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy said that in the recent minor girl’s rape case, the police had disclosed the involvement of AIMIM MLA’s son only after BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao released video evidence. He said that the BJP would “control the usage of liquor” after coming into power. The conference was attended by Congress leaders Mallu Ravi, D Sravan, Feroz Khan, Uzma, TDP’s Prof Jyothsna, journalists Pasham Yadhagiri and Theenmar Mallanna among others.