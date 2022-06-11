STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court allows Satyam Raju’s mom access to bank accounts

Counsel for Appalanarasamma argued that his client was 85 years old and that her spouse was a successful businessman who is now no more.

Published: 11th June 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to B Appalanarasamma, mother of B Ramalinga Raju, the prime accused in the infamous Satyam Computer Services scam, the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the CBI to defreeze her bank accounts and Fixed Deposits.

Justice G Radha Rani of the High Court also ordered Karur Vysya Bank Limited’s Jubilee Hills and Kalyan Nagar branches, as well as HDFC Ba-nk Limited’s Banjara Hills branch, to enable the petitioner to operate the accounts and FDs.

Counsel for Appalanarasamma argued that his client was 85 years old and that her spouse was a successful businessman who is now no more. In 2010, the CBI initiated proceedings against her sons, listing them as accused, and had frozen the bank accounts of the accused, their family members, and relatives. The CBI also froze the bank account of the petitioner as part of the procedure. The petitioner was not named as an accused, and the chargesheet made no mention of her accounts or Fixed Deposits as being related to the matter, counsel argued.

Counsel also said the petitioner’s name was cleared by the Supreme Court in the proceedings initiated by the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for suspected insider trading. Counsel indicated that the petitioner had reported the revenue from the accounts frozen to the Income Tax department. The funds in the savings bank account and Fixed Deposits were the petitioner’s own funds, kept away for exigencies in her old age. The petitioner was suffering from age-related ailments and needed the funds in her accounts for day-to-day needs and exigencies. She needed money during her lifetime and prayed for the petition to be granted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp