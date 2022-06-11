Telangana state collects Rs 12.3 crore from from stamp duty and registration fee in FY22

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Outdoing bigger states like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, Telangana recorded stamp duty and registration charge (SD&RC) collections of `12,300 crore during FY 22. Telangana’s revenue collections saw a 136 per cent surge from `5,243 crore in FY 21, making it the State with the highest annual percentage increment and fifth highest in absolute revenue terms in the SD&RC collections in the country.

The State’s average monthly revenue collection in FY 22 was `103 crore as compared to `43 crore in FY21. Moreover, Telangana has contributed seven per cent to the overall revenue collections in the country. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, the cumulative revenue collection from stamp duty and registration charges from 27 states and a union territory (J&K) was recorded at `1.71 lakh crore for FY22, an increase of 34 per cent from `1.27 lakh crore in FY 21.

In terms of of absolute revenue figures, Maharashtra leads the list with `35,000 crore SD&RC collections. With regard to year-on-year percentage growth, while Telangana witnessed the highest increase of 136 per cent, it was followed by J&K (88 per cent), Sikkim (78), Nagaland (51), Haryana (47) and Gujarat (41).