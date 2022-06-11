STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more minor girls raped in Hyderabad

Published: 11th June 2022 05:32 AM

rape, crime against woman, crimes against woman

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Even as police are investigating the sensational gang rape of a minor girl in Jubilee Hills, two more incidents rape of underage girls were reported in LB Nagar and Meerpet under Rachakonda Commissionerate limits.In LB Nagar, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped three times by a neighbour. According to police, accused Saleem who lives in the opposite house used to send the victim to a nearby shop to buy cigarettes for him when her mother was away for work. 

On her return from the shop, he used to take the victim into his house and rape her. The crime came to light when a cousin of the victim wanted to know why the girl was frequently going to the accused’s house.On being questioned,  the victim revealed what has been happening to her. Her cousin immediately informed her mother, who in turn approached the police on Friday morning. Based on her complaint, police arrested the accused. 

In Meerpet, police registered a case against 19-year-old Amith Vardhan for raping a 15-year-old classmate.
When the victim joined Government Junior College at Barkatpura,  the accused approached and proposed love to her in December last year. In February this year, he turned up at her house saying he has some work.  Later under the pretext of marrying her, he sexually assaulted the victim and discreetly filmed the episode. Later, threatening to make the video public, he assaulted the victim several times. Police registered a case  against the accused under POCSO Act.

Comments

