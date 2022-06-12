Act against educational institutions charging high fees, demands Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, on Saturday, demanded that the TRS government reveal the recommendations made by the Professor Tirupathi Rao Commission which was constituted to study the issue of fee hike in private educational institutions.

Asking the State government to clarify whether it has accepted the recommendations or not, he said civil society organisations, educational institutions, parents’ associations, student organisations and experts ought to be involved in discussions on the issue of fee hike. In a statement to the media, Sanjay alleged that private and minority educational institutions had hiked the fee by 20 to 40 per cent, despite news reports which informed that as per the recommendation of the Committee, educational institutions could increase the fee by only 10 per cent every year.

Reminding the State government of the 14-member group of ministers’ formed after the Cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the fee hike issue, he asked the TRS government to take stringent action against private institutions “looting lakhs of rupees”.