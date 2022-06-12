STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Act against educational institutions charging high fees, demands Bandi Sanjay

He asked the TRS government to take stringent action against private institutions “looting lakhs of rupees”.

Published: 12th June 2022 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, on Saturday, demanded that the TRS government reveal the recommendations made by the Professor Tirupathi Rao Commission which was constituted to study the issue of fee hike in private educational institutions.

Asking the State government to clarify whether it has accepted the recommendations or not, he said civil society organisations, educational institutions, parents’ associations, student organisations and experts ought to be involved in discussions on the issue of fee hike. In a statement to the media, Sanjay alleged that private and minority educational institutions had hiked the fee by 20 to 40 per cent, despite news reports which informed that as per the recommendation of the Committee, educational institutions could increase the fee by only 10 per cent every year.

Reminding the State government of the 14-member group of ministers’ formed after the Cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the fee hike issue, he asked the TRS government to take stringent action against private institutions “looting lakhs of rupees”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp