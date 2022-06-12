STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leaders try to downplay KCR’s national party plans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leaders on Saturday sought to brush away the plans of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to launch a new national party, saying that it would be of little consequence and no threat to the BJP.

 BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman said, “The people of Telangana, who are fed up with TRS rule, have already given Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) to TRS in the State. Now KCR is dreaming about playing a major role in national politics by announcing his plans to start Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS). It will be a failed effort and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will prevail.”

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said that the TRS supremo is thinking of a new party to “lure the people once again with a new tune”. “KCR is trying to mislead the people and divert their attention from the failures of TRS government by spewing venom against the BJP,” he said.  “In a democracy anybody can start a political party anywhere, but their actions should be democratic. His family has become overcrowded with political leaders, and as if the State wasn’t enough for them to distribute among themselves, they are now trying to do the same with the country,” Kishan Reddy said. BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay said that the TRS chief was ‘passing time’. “While the world is chanting ‘Modi-Modi’ in praise of the Prime Minister, people are chanting ‘Rogi-Rogi’ referring to the Chief Minister,” he said.

The BJP MP also alleged that Rao has divided people in the name of caste and religion in Telangana, and is now trying to blame others for this divide. “When he can’t do anything for the State, what can he do for the country? Is he planning to leave the State to his family and go national? After cheating the State, does he want to cheat the nation now?” Sanjay asked.

