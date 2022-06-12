BJP’s politics of hate just for sake of power: KTR

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of indulging in politics of hate, division and vengeance to divert the attention of the people from its many failings. “The BJP is provoking youth against the TRS and causing their death. Sai Ganesh died by suicide due to the provocation of BJP leaders,” Rama Rao said, adding that the saffron party is playing politics on matters of faith.

“Instead of digging canals to irrigate barren lands and constructing projects, it is playing politics on masjids. BJP leaders are arguing that if a savam (dead body) is found it is a masjid and if a Sivam (Shiva Lingam) is seen, it should be declared as mandir. Have people elected BJP leaders to destroy masjids? How long will the people tolerate such politics?” Rama Rao asked.

He said that the people of Telangana gave the Centre `3.65 lakh crore over the last eight years and the State got only `1,68,000 crore from the Union government as its share of taxes. “Telangana provided `2 lakh crore for nation building, yet the BJP wants to destroy the State and is discriminating against us,” the Minister said. He added that the Congress and BJP are relying on caste and religion to come to power in Telangana and not working for the development of people and the society.

“While BJP is invoking religion, Congress is provoking people in the name of caste to come to power. TPCC president Revanth Reddy is open saying that Congress will come to the power if Reddys vote for it. Reddys should be given plum posts for getting power,” Rama Rao reminded.

He said that at the same time, TRS Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has made it clear that the party wants the welfare of all Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and Backward Classes. “How can the people trust the Congress when it failed to provide basic amenities to the poor in its 50 year rule?” Rama Rao asked.