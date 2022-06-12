Dream of many residents of Telangana will be realised with Gouravelli project: Vinod

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : A trial run of pumping water from Thotapally reservoir to the Gouravelli project in Husnabad Assembly segment in Siddipet district would be carried out shortly, said B Vinod Kumar, Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman. He along with local MLA V Satish Kumar, government engineering consultant Penta Reddy and chief engineer Shankar inspected the ongoing works at the Gouravelli project on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Vinod Kumar said the lifelong dream of getting irrigation water for Husnabad constituency residents is set to come true soon. He added that Godavari waters from the Gouravelli reservoir would help spread greenery in the area. At first, the water would flow from the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to the Mid Manair Dam, he said. From there, the water will be diverted to Thotapally reservoir and then to the pumphouse of Gouravelli project with the help of gravity, he added.

Under the government of unified Andhra Pradesh, the capacity of the project was only 1.141 tmcft, but the project was redesigned and the capacity was increased to 8.3 tmcft by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, making it possible to irrigate one lakh acres of agricultural land, Vinod Kumar said. He said the pumphouse for project was constructed at a depth of 130 metres, is 17 metres wide and 85 metres tall. He informed that 90,00 acres of land will be irrigated with the help of right canal and 16,000 acres from left canal.

Areas served

Mandal No. of villages

Akkannapet 15

Husnabad 15

Dharmasagar 13

Bhimadevarapally 12

Chigurumadi 10

Ghanpur 10

Koheda 8

Hanamkonda 5

Zafargarh 5

Raghunadhapally 5

Saidapur 3