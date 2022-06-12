Five minors in Telangana try to pin blame on Saduddin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The five minors on Saturday sought to portray Saduddin Malik, the only accused in the sensational Jubilee Hills gang rape case who is over 18 years of age, as the instigator and the reason for their present pitiable condition, accusing him of provoking them to commit the heinous crime and bullying them when they hesitated.

All the six arrested accused, including Saduddin, were first taken to the Forensics department at the Osmania General Hospital on Saturday, where they had to undergo potency tests and their semen analysed and their DNA samples collected. The potency test will be crucial to the prosecution when the case is tried.

Following the tests, they were brought back to the Jubilee Hills police station where they were questioned separately. It was during this round of questioning that they all blamed Saduddin Malik for their actions, police sources said. According to the sources, they would be questioned together on Sunday and confronted with their individual statements and if needed, separately again.

Later in the evening, two of the CCLs (Children in Conflict with Law) were sent back to the juvenile home at Saidabad. It may be mentioned here that Saduddin Malik’s custody will end on Sunday while the custody of three of the juveniles will end on Tuesday.