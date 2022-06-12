STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Honey is money for tribal women in Adilabad district of Telangana

Women belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) such as Kolams will soon be trying their hand at making honey and earning a handsome amount of money in the process.

Published: 12th June 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

As part of the first phase implementation of the project, women from the Edulwada village of Tiryani mandal sell honey in Kumurambheem Asifabad district.

As part of the first phase implementation of the project, women from the Edulwada village of Tiryani mandal sell honey in Kumurambheem Asifabad district.

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Women belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) such as Kolams will soon be trying their hand at making honey and earning a handsome amount of money in the process. As bees are abound in the Adilabad district because of the thick woods, the government is encouraging the PVTGs to try out honey making which might get them up to `60,000 per year.

The officials have identified women in the erstwhile Adilabad district and are training them in apiculture. In Kumurambheem Asifabad district, officials are creating awareness about honey collection among the women of vulnerable tribal groups. They have distributed five honey boxes to each woman in five mandals. The villages are: Routasankupalli in Adilabad mandal, Nissani (Kerameri) Ushagaon in Jainoor, Chamanpalli (Wankidi) and Dhantanpalli in Tiryani mandal. In these five mandals, the officials selected 125 women and are training them.

After their one-week training, they would begin making honey with the boxes provided by the officials. The officials expect that each box would yield 2 kg of honey per month which works out to 10 kg per month. Assistant Project Director of District Rural Development B Srinivas said in the first phase, 10 women were trained in Edulwada village in Tiryani mandal and were given boxes.

The honey would fetch the women about `500 per kg in the market. The officials said if this initiative becomes successful, they would set up a honey processing plant in Asifabad for value addition to honey. District Collector Rahul Raj and Additional Collector Varun Reddy are showing keen interest in making the initiative a success.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp