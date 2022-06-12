STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Inspired by Babasaheb, kind cop in Telangana goes beyond call of duty

Though the police have a reputation for being strict and maybe even heartless, a Sub-Inspector (SI) working in Sangareddy district is challenging the preconceived notions.

Published: 12th June 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Though the police have a reputation for being strict and maybe even heartless, a Sub-Inspector (SI) working in Sangareddy district is challenging the preconceived notions. Tales of his kindness have made him the subject of adulation from several people.

A resident of Chikode village in Dubbaka mandal of the neighbouring Siddipet district, Thouda Satyanarayana works as an SI at the Patanacheru police station. During the pandemic, when several people were unable to make ends meet, Satyanarayana, along with some of his friends distributed groceries and other essential items to the poor in Dubbaka mandal.

While distributing rice in Ramakkapet village, he came across G Swapna, whose husband died of a heart attack in Dubai, forcing her, her two children — Kaveri, 11, and Harish, 7 — and her mother to live in a dilapidated hut. He vowed to help her and said he would arrange books for the children and bear their expenses. He also gave her his phone number and asked her to call him if she had any problems. Satyanarayana tells Express that he came from a financially poor background and had studied in one of the social welfare institutions from Class 2. “I have also lived in many huts, which were in a decrepit state, and faced many other issues,” he adds.

He says he was inspired by Dr BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule, who, according to him, have laid very clear guidelines on how to contribute to society. Speaking about Swapna, he mentions she called him later saying that the roof of her hut was completely destroyed and was hoping that he could arrange for some asbestos sheets.

While many are okay with doing the bare minimum, he built her a new house in vacant space within the next three months. Swapna says Satyanarayana came to their village during Covid and assured to help her after listening to her problems. Comparing him to God, Swapna says she won’t be able to forget what the SI did for her and her two children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp