Inspired by Babasaheb, kind cop in Telangana goes beyond call of duty

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Though the police have a reputation for being strict and maybe even heartless, a Sub-Inspector (SI) working in Sangareddy district is challenging the preconceived notions. Tales of his kindness have made him the subject of adulation from several people.

A resident of Chikode village in Dubbaka mandal of the neighbouring Siddipet district, Thouda Satyanarayana works as an SI at the Patanacheru police station. During the pandemic, when several people were unable to make ends meet, Satyanarayana, along with some of his friends distributed groceries and other essential items to the poor in Dubbaka mandal.

While distributing rice in Ramakkapet village, he came across G Swapna, whose husband died of a heart attack in Dubai, forcing her, her two children — Kaveri, 11, and Harish, 7 — and her mother to live in a dilapidated hut. He vowed to help her and said he would arrange books for the children and bear their expenses. He also gave her his phone number and asked her to call him if she had any problems. Satyanarayana tells Express that he came from a financially poor background and had studied in one of the social welfare institutions from Class 2. “I have also lived in many huts, which were in a decrepit state, and faced many other issues,” he adds.

He says he was inspired by Dr BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule, who, according to him, have laid very clear guidelines on how to contribute to society. Speaking about Swapna, he mentions she called him later saying that the roof of her hut was completely destroyed and was hoping that he could arrange for some asbestos sheets.

While many are okay with doing the bare minimum, he built her a new house in vacant space within the next three months. Swapna says Satyanarayana came to their village during Covid and assured to help her after listening to her problems. Comparing him to God, Swapna says she won’t be able to forget what the SI did for her and her two children.