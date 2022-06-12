STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karimnagar gets two POCSO courts

These two courts have been established in the ground floor and first floor of the Karimnagar court complex.

Published: 12th June 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Two special POCSO courts which will expedite trial of crimes against minors were inaugurated in Karimnagar court complex on Saturday. Telangana High Court judge P Sudha along with district principal judge B Pratima and Collector RV Karnan inaugurated the fast track courts. These two courts have been established in the ground floor and first floor of the Karimnagar court complex.

