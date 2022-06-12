Karimnagar gets two POCSO courts

KARIMNAGAR: Two special POCSO courts which will expedite trial of crimes against minors were inaugurated in Karimnagar court complex on Saturday. Telangana High Court judge P Sudha along with district principal judge B Pratima and Collector RV Karnan inaugurated the fast track courts. These two courts have been established in the ground floor and first floor of the Karimnagar court complex.
